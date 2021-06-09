UK records 7,540 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported across the UK is at the highest it has been since the end of February, jumping by 7,540 in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 4,535,754 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.

The figure reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday is the highest since February 26 when 8,523 cases were reported – more than three months ago.

The latest figures from the government showed a further six deaths among patients who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

It means the UK’s death toll as of 9am on Wednesday now stands at 127,860.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies put that figure much higher, however, estimating more than 153,000 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come ahead of a decision on the next easing of England’s lockdown, currently planned for June 21 but in doubt due to the rising numbers of Delta variant cases.

In the past seven days, there has been a 66% increase in the number of lab-confirmed Covid cases recorded.

England

A further five Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 6,201 cases recorded.

Scotland

The death toll in Scotland has risen by one, to 7,678. Health officials reported 1,011 new confirmed cases in Wednesday’s data release.

Wales

In Wales, no further deaths were recorded, meaning the official death toll remains at 5,570. Public Health Wales reported 223 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday, the death toll remains at 2,154.

A further 105 new cases were recorded.