Joe Biden and Boris Johnson meets for first time – with the US President cracks joke about their wives

The leaders are holding face-to-face talks at the G7 summit in Cornwall, marking the US President’s first overseas trip since taking office.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Biden and his wife Jill joined the PM and Carrie Johnson to admire the view overlooking Carbis Bay, with Mr Biden saying: “It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home.”

The US President told reporters: “I told the Prime Minister we have something in common. We both married way above our station.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I’m not going to dissent from that one.”