Lieutenant General S M Shafiuddin made new Army chief

The government has appointed Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as the new Chief of Staff of the Bangladesh Army for three years.

“Bangladesh Army’s BA-2496 Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Quartermaster General has been appointed as new chief of Bangladesh Army from June 24 afternoon,” a defence ministry gazette notification said.

He will also be promoted to the rank of general on that day, the gazette, signed by deputy secretary Waheda Sultana, added.

Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, currently Quartermaster General of Bangladesh Army, will replace General Aziz Ahmed.

Shafiuddin Ahmed was commissioned into Bangladesh Army through the 9th BMA Long Course on 23 December 1983 and he joined the corps of infantry.

He earlier served as the GOC of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), the GOC and Area Commander of Logistics Area, the commander of an infantry battalion, battalion commander of Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA), commander of an infantry brigade and director of Military Training Directorate in Army Headquarters successfully.

Shafiuddin Ahmed also performed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 19th Infantry Division in 2012, DG of BIISS and Senior Directing Staff of National Defence College (NDC).

Besides, he acted as Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Central African Republic.