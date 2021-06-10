Rise in Covid Cases: By-polls election to 165 UPs postponed

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the by-polls election to 165 union parishads as COVID-19 infection rate surged in some districts.

Instead of July 14, the UPs election of Noakhai, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram and Khulna will be now held on July 28. Of the 165 Union Parishads, 119 in Khulna.

The decision was taken at a Election Commission meeting on Thursday, said Farhad Ahammed Khan, joint secretary of the Election Commission office.

But the by-election to Laxmipur-2 seat will be held on July 21 as per pre-schedule.