Bangladesh to get ten lakh and 800 doses shots of AstraZeneca vaccine from US: Dr. Momen

Bangladesh will get ten lakh and 800 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from USA soon under the Covax program.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen disclosed the information in a message on Friday.

“We are getting 1 million 800 AstraZeneca vaccine from USA soon under the Covax program,” said the message sent by his press official to the media.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US conveyed the development to the Foreign Minister.

This comes as good news for Bangladesh as the country has been eagerly waiting for AstraZeneca vaccines because some 15 lakh people who got the first jab have been worried if they will get the second dose in time.

Bangladesh earlier sought 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine doses for addressing Bangladesh’s immediate needs.

On June 3, the White House announced its plan to share vaccines directly with Bangladesh as part of a framework to provide 80 million U.S. vaccine doses globally by the end of the month. This includes 7 million doses destined for Asia.