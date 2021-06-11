Bangladesh’s COVID death cross 13,000; 43 more die, 2,454 new cases in 24 hrs

With the deaths of 43 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 13,032.

During this timeline, 2,454 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 8,22,849.

On Thursday, the country saw 43 Covid deaths and 36 the day before yesterday.

Health authorities also reported 2,286 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,61,916 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 18,535 samples were tested across the country where 2,454 were found positive for the virus.

Among the 43 deaths, 30 were male and 13 female. Of them two were between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40, four within 41-50, 11 between 51-60 and 24 were above 60 years old.

The infection rate is 13.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the total positivity rate stands at 13.39 percent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.59 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.58 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 37,90,320 people globally and infected 17,56,76,575 while 15,92,28,360 made recovery as of today afternoon.