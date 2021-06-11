Khaleda Zia free of post-Covid complications but at risk due to old-age: Mirza Fakhrul

Although free from post-Covid complications, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is at health risk due to old age complications, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

“Madam’s latest statement from the medical board is that she is much better than the post-Covid parameters,” said the BNP secretary general during a press conference on Khaleda’s health condition.

“There are some issues that are worrying. One is that her heart and kidney problems are acute. The medical board at Evercare Hospital is concerned about these two. Hospitals in Bangladesh are not enough for her treatment,” added Fakhrul.

“Experts have repeatedly said that she (Khaleda Zia) needs advanced treatment…We keep saying that repeatedly,” he further said.

Asked whether the BNP chairperson would go to court for bail on these issues, Mirza Fakhrul replied, “I have said before, we have answered such questions – unfortunately our biggest loss has been in court. The damage has been done in the court, starting from politics.”

“The court has done extreme injustice to Madam Khaleda Zia. No law can punish her in anyway. We have to think carefully before going to the court,” Fakhrul also said.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27. She tested Covid-19 positive on April 14 at her home in Gulshan. She tested Covid-19 negative on May 19.