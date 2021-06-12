Bangladesh reports 39 more Covid-19 deaths, 1637 new cases in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 1,637 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 824,486.

The death toll climbed by 39 in 24 hours to 13,071, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

Another 2,108 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time, bringing the total to 764,024.

As many as 11,590 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.12 per cent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.69 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

Globally, over 175.28 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.78 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.