Educational institutions to remain shut till June 30

The ongoing closure of educational institutions have been extended again till June 30.

A notice from the Education Ministry confirmed the news on Saturday.

The schools, colleges and universities across the country have been remain shut for the last 15 months due to coronavirus pandemic. For this, around four crore students became the victim of this trouble.

As per the previous announcement of the Ministry, the closure of the institutions was scheduled to be end today. But it extended again as the infection rate and deaths from the deadly virus are rising alarmingly in the country.