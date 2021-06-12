Eminent writer Samaresh Majumdar admitted in hospital

Eminent Indian writer Samaresh Majumdar has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with severe shortness of breath.

Media report disclosed that physicians are thinking of putting him on ventilation. It is learned that he is not infected with Covid-19.

According to doctors, Samaresh Majumdar has been suffering from COPD for the last 10 to 12 years. He also fell sick severely in 2012. He was also put on ventilation at that time. He is now undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.