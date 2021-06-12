Don't Miss
Home / Business / McDonald’s hit by customer data breach in Taiwan and South Korea

McDonald’s hit by customer data breach in Taiwan and South Korea

Burger giant McDonald’s hit by customer data breach

McDonald’s hit by data breach in Taiwan and South Korea
McDonald’s is the latest big company to be hit by a data breach that has exposed customers’ details.

The world’s biggest burger chain said cyber attackers had accessed a “small number” of files on customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

The breach included e-mail, delivery addresses and phone numbers – but not payment details.

The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline also told senators this week that the decision to pay a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to hackers in Bitcoin in May was the “hardest decision” of his career. The majority of that money has since been recovered by the US Department of Justice.