McDonald’s hit by customer data breach in Taiwan and South Korea

Burger giant McDonald’s hit by customer data breach

McDonald’s is the latest big company to be hit by a data breach that has exposed customers’ details.

The world’s biggest burger chain said cyber attackers had accessed a “small number” of files on customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

The breach included e-mail, delivery addresses and phone numbers – but not payment details.

