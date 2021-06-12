New Air Force chief Shaikh Abdul Hannan takes charge

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Saturday took over the command of Bangladesh Air Force, an Inter Service public relations ( ISPR) press release said.

He took over from the outgoing Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat at a ceremony at Chief of Air Staff’s secretariat.

Principal Staff Officers along with other senior officers of Air Headquarters were present during the occasion, ISPR said.

Earlier in the morning, the outgoing Air Chief paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

He also laid wreaths at Shikha Anirban to pay homage to the members of Armed Forces who were martyred during the War of Liberation in 1971.