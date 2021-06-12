No Bangladeshi to go Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year

Bangladeshis wishing to participate in Hajj are set for yet another frustrating year as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has shut door on overseas pilgrims in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia says this year’s hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom made the announcement Saturday on its state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Ministry of Religious Affairs in Bangladesh quoting Saudi authorities have confirmed the development.

The decision is a great blow to Bangladeshi citizens longing to perform hajj which begins mid-July.