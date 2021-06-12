Shakib Al Hasan handed 4-match ban in DPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has banned ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for four matches in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for his unsporting behaviour towards the umpires during a DPL match.

Mohammedan Sporting Club cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman confirmed the matter to media.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Mohammedan Sporting Club captain landed in hot water after losing his cool during the match between Mohammedan and arch-rival Abahani Limited.

The first incident took place when Shakib kicked the stumps in the fifth ball of the fifth over after his leg-before wicket appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down by umpire Imran Parvez.

Later, he lost his cool again as he uprooted the stumps out of despair after umpires called off the play at 5.5 overs due to rain interruption.

Shakib, however, apologised for the misbehaviour on his Facebook page.