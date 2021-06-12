Shakib’s wife Shishir sees plot against her husband

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again becomes the headline of the controversy after he lashed out at the stumps in anger in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League) on Friday.

Though Shakib offered an apology on social media platform Facebook after his shocking behavior but his wife Ummey Ahmed Shishir finds the matter as a ‘plot’ hatched against her husband to portray him as a villain.

Ummey Ahmed Shishir in a Facebook post said, “I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However, it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed.”

“The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!” she said.

Earlier, Shakib lost his cool during a DPL match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. After the fifth ball of the fifth over during Abahani’s innings, which was bowled by Shakib himself, he appealed for an lbw against Mushfiqur Rahim, but the umpire turned down his appeal.

Almost immediately, Shakib reacted by kicking down the stumps at the bowler’s end and had a heated argument with the umpire. Then again when the umpires halted play due to rain in the very next over, and were asking the players to leave the field, Shakib approached the umpire near the stumps and uprooted them, signaling his disappointment. It was not clear why Shakib got angry at this point of the game.