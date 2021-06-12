Wishing everyone safe & healthy days ahead – Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that it was time to get back to work. He also wished everyone getting back to normalcy safety and health.

December 2018 was the last time we saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. It has been two years and six months precisely. The world seems to be awaiting his next film and reports have been suggesting it is Yash Raj Films’ espionage thriller ‘Pathan’ that also stars Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham and Deepika and Padukone.

Given the unpredictability of the situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, nobody knows when the film will come out, Mid-Day reported.

Pathan’ also has a cameo by Salman Khan who may come to save the day in the climax in his ‘Tiger’ avatar. And in return, SRK is likely to return the favour when ‘Tiger 3’ comes out. The two shared screen space in ‘Tubelight’ and ‘Zero’ as well.