6 lakh Chinese vaccine doses to arrive in Dhaka

The second consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, a gift from the Chinese government, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

Two transport planes of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), carrying the vaccine, reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital around 5:30pm.

Earlier on May 12, 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine and AD syringes, the first consignment of Chinese gift,arrived in Dhaka from China.

Just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of gifted vaccine in Bangladesh, China announced the provision of the second batch of gift to Bangladesh.

It fully reflects that China attaches a great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries, says China.