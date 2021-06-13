Air chief adorned with new Air Marshal rank badge

Chief of Air Staffl Sheikh Abdul Hannan was adorned with the new rank badge of Air Marshal on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the new rank badge-adorning ceremony that took place at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Quartermaster General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf adorned the air chief with the rank badge of Air Marshal, PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

After the function, the prime minister congratulated the air chief presenting a bouquet, and wished him success in discharging his duties.

The Air chief also greeted the Prime Minister by presenting a bouquet.

Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Advisor Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman and PM’s Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.