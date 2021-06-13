Bangladesh confirms 47 more die, 2436 new cases of Covid-19 in 24hrs

With the deaths of 47 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 13,118.

On Saturday, the country saw 39 Covid deaths and 43 the day before yesterday.

During this timeline, 2,436 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 8,26,922.

Health authorities also reported 2,242 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,66,266 according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 512 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 18,473 and tested 18,749.

With this, a total of 61,75,112 samples were tested in the country.

Among 47 deaths, 32 are male and 15 female, the press release said, adding that one was in his 20s, five were in their 30s, four in their 40s, and eight in their 50s while 29 were above 60 years.

The infection rate is 12.99 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.39 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.66 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.59 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 38,12,194 people globally and infected 17,64,82,998 while 16,04,53,826 made recovery as of today afternoon.