Environment Minister Md. Shahab Uddin emphasizes massive tree plantation in educational institutes

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said more and more trees should be planted to improve the environment of the educational institutions.

“The government has planted 80 million saplings last year to protect the country’s environment, and plans have been made to plant 80 million saplings this time accordingly, by planting trees together, we will be able to cope with the adverse impact on climate change,” Shahab said.

The Minister said that while addressing a function organized on the occasion of inauguration of the newly constructed buildings of Eidgahbazar Girls’ High School and Talimpur Baharpur High School at Eidgahbazar Girls’ High School in Moulvibazar’s Baralekha Upazila today, said a press release here.

“Despite the closure of educational activities in educational institutions due to Covid-19 pandemic the present education-friendly government has continued the infrastructure development activities of almost every educational institutions,” he said.

The Minister instructed the present contractors and concerned officials to maintain the quality of the educational institution during the development of its infrastructure.

“Despite massive unprecedented development activities of the government, the opposition has continued to conspire and present government will continue to take legal action against those traitors and hypocrites.”

Chairman of Baralekha Upazila Parishad Sohaib Ahmed, Executive Engineer of LGED Md. Azim Uddin Sardar, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khandaker Mudasir Bin Ali, former Chairman of Baralekha Upazila Parishad and Acting General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Rafiqul Islam Sundar were also present at the inaugural ceremony .

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone of Eidgah Bazar-Malishri-Maijamjuri-Road development work and inspected the development and renovation work of Juri-Fultala (Batuli) road in Juri Upazila.