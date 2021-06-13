Govt thinking alternative way for HSC, SSC exam: Dipu Moni

The government is thinking alternative way if it is not possible to take this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations.

“We took all necessary precaution for reopening educational institutions across the country. As the COVID infection and death rate rise again, the decision has been deferred. The schools and colleges will be reopened when the situation becomes normalise,” Education Minister Dipu Moni said this to media after attending a programme at Jatiya Pres Club on Sunday.

She said, “It is matter of conscious how the SSC and HSC exams will be taken. We are trying to take the exams with short syllabuses. But if not possible due to coronavirus situation, in that case, we are thinking about alternative way. The students will continue their study through online, TV and assignments.”

Aiming at the SSC and HSC candidates, Minister Dipu Moni said, “Don’t be upset about your examinations. You should finish your syllabuses by studying regularly at home and also should take care of your health.