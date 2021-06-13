Libyan coast guards rescue 164 Bangladeshis from Mediterranean Sea

Libyan Coast Guard have rescued some 439 migrants, including 164 Bangladeshis from the Mediterranean Sea while they were on their way to Europe.

The Libya Observer reports Libyan Coast Guard conducted two separate rescue operations on Thursday saving 439 immigrants of African and Asian nationalities, who were sailing on rubber dinghies, heading towards European shores.

The Bangladesh mission in Libya has confirmed media about the matter.

An spokesperson for the Libyan Naval Forces Chief of Staff explained that the two rescue vessels headed out as soon as the distress call was received, with both vessels being fully equipped to carry out the rescue operations.

He went on to add that the migrants were subsequently disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base landing point, having been rescued, where they were transferred to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority for processing.