3 injured in clash at Moulvibazar tea garden, police deployed

At least three people were injured today when two rival groups of tea workers clashed at National Tea Company’s Patrokhola Tea Garden in Kamolganj upazila of Moulvibazar.

Additional members of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed in the garden to bring the situation under control. The clash took place in front of the tea garden factory today, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

According to locals, the clash broke out over rivalry between two groups led by the president and general secretary of the workers’ Panchayat of the garden and it has long been a source of tension.

“Even though I was elected by the workers, I am not able to do any work for the workers, the garden management is not cooperating with me in any work,” said Panchayat President Shipon Chakraborty.

On the other hand, Panchayat General Secretary Dulal Alamik said, “Shipon Chakraborty has been expelled and is deprived of his responsibilities in the garden. That is why he is creating instability”.

Two police teams led by Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kamalganj-Sreemangal circle) Shahidul Islam Munshi visited the spot after the clash.

“These two groups have been at loggerheads for a long time. This conflict is the cause of this situation in Patrokhola Tea Garden today,” said Shamsul Islam Selim, AGM of National Tea Company and manager of Patrokhola Tea Garden.

Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yardous Hasan said efforts were being made to resolve the matter.