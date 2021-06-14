Bangladesh reporte 54 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,050 new cases

Bangladesh on Monday day reported 3,050 new Coronavirus cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 54 lives, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 54 Coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the virus to 13,172, said s press release of DGHS issued on Monday.

The total cases of infection has surged to 8,29,972 as 3,050 new cases were confirmed during the period.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on April 19 this year when the virus killed 112 people in a day.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021 while it surpassed 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.