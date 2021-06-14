Bangladesh to resumes COVID-19 vaccine campaign June 19 : Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said they will start administering Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccine doses from June 19.

“Those who completed registration will get priority to receive the jabs during the vaccination drive,” he told a doa mahfil programme of late Fauzia Maleque, mother of the health minister, at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Dhaka.

Zahid Maleque said, “The situation is deteriorating in many places. People have to be aware. Hospital services will be disrupted if covid increases more as there is a shortage of hospital beds in some places.”

“We have to emphasise more on prevention than cure,” he added.

Secretary of Health Education Division Ali Nur, Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, senior officials of different relevant organizations and leaders of different platforms of medical professionals, among others, attended the doa mahfil.

A consignment of 600,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm jabs arrived here on Sunday, nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses gifted by Beijing.

Bangladesh has also received 106,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on June 1 .