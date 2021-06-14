Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / HC asks authorities to make NID mandatory for case filing

HC asks authorities to make NID mandatory for case filing

The High Court has ordered saying that National ID Card is mandatory for the plaintiff during filing a case with the police stations or the lower courts.

A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Monday following a writ.

A writ has been filed earlier seeking directives to find out plaintiff of 49 cases against Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan on several charges including rape, women assault, robbery.

The court also issued a rule asking the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the incidents of 49 cases within 60 days.