HC asks authorities to make NID mandatory for case filing

The High Court has ordered saying that National ID Card is mandatory for the plaintiff during filing a case with the police stations or the lower courts.

A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Monday following a writ.

A writ has been filed earlier seeking directives to find out plaintiff of 49 cases against Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan on several charges including rape, women assault, robbery.

The court also issued a rule asking the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the incidents of 49 cases within 60 days.