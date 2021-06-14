Newly appointed Air Force chief pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Monday.

He placed a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu around 12 noon.

The chief was given guard of honour by Air Force members.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and those who faced martyrdom on 15 August 1975.

Later, he signed the comment book kept at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Tongipara.

Senior Air Force officials, leaders of local Awami League and its affiliated organizations, among others, were also present.