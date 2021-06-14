Triple murder in Kushtia: Soumen sued, bodies handed over to families

A case has been filed over Kushtia triple murder making police personnel Soumen Roy as the lone accused.

Hasina Begum, mother of of victim Asma Khatun, filed the case with Kushtia Model police Station on Sunday night, said OC Sabbitul Alam.

Meanwhile, the bodies of three victims have been handed over to their respective families after completio of autopsy.

Accused Soumen has been suspended and is being interrogated at the DB office of Kushtia Police Lines

Police likely to submit remad prayer for Soumen for extensive investigation.

On Sunday, Soumen shot dead his wife, Asma,25, her son Robin,7, from her first marriage and neighbour Shakil Khan.in Kushtia district town in a broad daylight.