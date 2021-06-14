UK records 7,742 new cases of coronavirus and 3 deaths

A further 7,742 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths have been confirmed in the UK as Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to lifting lockdown.

The government said that as of 9am on Monday, a further three people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 127,907.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The prime minister confirmed the current coronavirus restrictions will carry on for a further four weeks until July 19 rather than seeing social distancing come to an end on June 21.

The recent rise of the Delta variant which first originated in India and is far more transmissible than the previous dominant Alpha variant is being blamed for the delay.

Cases have been rising sharply in recent days, with the rolling seven-day average up 45.5% compared to the previous seven-day period.

England

There were 6,647 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in England on Monday and three more deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded no new Covid-19 deaths on Monday and reported 761 new cases.

Wales

Wales recorded 247 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported no new Covid-19 deaths on Monday and reported 87 new cases.