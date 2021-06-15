Bangladesh developing SSF as a time-befitting force, PM Sheikh Hasina says

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the Special Security Force (SSF) will be developed as a modern force amid the changing patterns of crimes with the advent of advanced technologies.

“We can develop our lifestyle using modern technologies. But the criminals engaged in terrorism and militancy also can commit crimes of new patterns using the technologies at the same time,” Hasina said.

She was addressing a special darbar (gathering) arranged, marking the 35th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF).

The Prime Minister virtually joined the function at the Prime Minister’s Office through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Noting that the science and technology create risks alongside creating scopes for people, she said, “This is why, we always try to equip this special force with modern training and enhance their efficiency regularly keeping pace with the modern age.”

Hasina said the government has already created a scope for the members of this force to have training both at home and abroad. “We’re also creating greater scopes for this force.”

Mentioning that the geopolitics and crime world constantly change, she said modern technologies are making life more dynamic and expanding the spheres of work (of the security forces) as the criminals and militants are also taking advantage of the advanced technologies.

She said the terrorists and militants frequently change their strategies and resort to new types of crimes with the help of new technology.

Hasina thanked the SSF members for providing security with utmost efficiency and sincerity to the visiting heads of state and government when they joined the 10-day celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17 to 26 last.

SSF Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman, in his welcome speech, raised the different activities of the force.

At the function, the Prime Minister opened an e-book titled ‘Mujib-Bengali-Bangladesh’ which was edited by the SSF Director General.

Maj Gen Md Majibur Rahman also handed over a cheque of Tk two crore to the Prime Minister as the donation from SSF to construct 100 houses for homeless families.

On June 15, 1986, the Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed, which was later renamed as Special Security Force (SSF) in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system in the country.

Now the primary function of the elite force is to protect the President, the Prime Minister and other VIPs, though the force was originally intended to “provide physical security,” to the President and other VIPs, including any head of state or government or any person declared to be a VIP by the government.

PM’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were, among others, present from Ganobhaban.