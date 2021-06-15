Bangladesh records 3319 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

Bangladesh has registered 50 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll so far to 13,222.

And with 3,319 new Covid-19 cases, the number of total infections has jumped to 833,291.

Meanwhile, another 2,243 patients recovered from the infectious disease in a 24-hour period till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 23,265 samples, including some pending ones, were tested at 512 authorized labs — government and private — across the country and the new patients were confirmed, with an infection rate of 14.27%.

To date, 6,218,979 tests have been conducted in the country, leading to an overall test positivity rate of 13.40%.

Of the 50 deceased — 30 men and 20 women — 15 each were from Khulna and Rajshahi divisions, six each from Chittagong and Dhaka, three each from Mymensingh and Sylhet, and one each from Barisal and Rangpur.

Forty-eight of them died at different hospitals, one was brought in dead, while another died at home.

So far, 9,507 men (71.9%) and 3,715 women (28.1%) have died of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected currently stands at 1.59%.

Up to this point, 771,073 patients — 92.53% of all infected — have recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

On March 8, 2020, the health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, turning into a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,829,091 lives and infected 177,089,650 people across the world as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 161,296,978 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.