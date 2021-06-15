BAPEX finds New gas field discovered in Sylhet

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration & Production Company Limited (BAPEX) has found ‘new gas field’ in Zakiganj of Sylhet, says media report.

If everything goes well, this will be the 28th gas field in the country, according to officials concerned.

BAPEX project director Kabir Ahmed confirmed this information.

He said, “The new gas field was primarily found at Anandapur village of Zakiganj upazila. Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted at 10:15am today.”

The current gas pressure in the field is 6,000 PSI (pound per square inch) while the floating pressure is more than 13,000 PSI, said Kabir Ahmed.