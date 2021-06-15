BRDB has starts disbursement of Tk 300 cr incentive loan

Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB) has started disbursement of Tk 300 crore incentive loans among the small rural entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya inaugurated the loan disbursement program at the conference room of BRDB headquarters here today, said a press release.

Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan attended the program as the special guest with BRDB director general Supriya Kumar Kundu in the chair.

In his speech, the state minister thanked the premier for allocating this incentive loan for the rural people affected by ongoing global pandemic Covid-19.

He drew the attention of all concerned to give priority to providing this incentive loans to the affected rural women entrepreneurs, it added.

Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Secretary Md Rezaul Ahsan emphasized on the disbursement of this incentive loan among the actual rural entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus and wished success to this program of BRDB.

BRDB director general Supriya Kumar Kundu said, BRDB, a self-made organization of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, started its journey of distributing single entrepreneur loans among the small and medium rural entrepreneurs from today, the release added.

Over time, BRDB will become a major entrepreneurial lender in the rural economy, he added.

So far, BRDB has implemented 118 development projects aimed at improving the living standards and alleviating poverty of the rural population of the country, he said.

At present the government is implementing 4 projects and 14 programs included in the annual development program.