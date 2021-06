Detectives have arrested former organizing secretary of Dhaka city Hefazat-e-Islam Azharul Islam.

He was arrested from Jatrabari area in the capital early morning on Tuesday, said Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Azharul is an accused in several cases including the violence unleashed by the Hefazat in capital’s Shapla Chattar in 2013.