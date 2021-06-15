Rhea Chakraborty pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘Please come back, I wait for you everyday’

Remembering the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty wrote a moving post and mentioned how Sushant was her life.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. Without you, there is a void which cannot be filled. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day,” Rhea’s post on Instagram read, The Indian Express reported.

The post comes days after she dropped a post for her fans that “from great suffering, comes great strength.” She asked her fans to “hang in there.”