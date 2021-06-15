SSC, HSC exams hinge on Covid situation: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the decision of holding this year’s SSC and HSC examinations will be taken considering the coronavirus situation.

“It is no possible to tell at that time if this year’s pending SSC and HSC exams could be held. Alternatives of exams are also being planned,” she said.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to journalists after planting a sapling at a school in Keraniganj on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, the minister informed that the government is considering alternatives to SSC and HSC exams if it is not possible to take those with a brief syllabus