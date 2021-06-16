Actress Pori Moni case: Omi among 3 sued in passport act

A case has been filed under the Passport Act against three persons including Tuhin Siddique Omi, who was arrested in an attempted rape and murder case filed by film actress Pori Moni.

The two others are Basir and Mioshiur.

Savar Police Station inspector (investigation) Md Kamal Hossain filed the case with city’s Dakshinkhan Police Station on Tuesday night, said OC Shikder Md Shamim Hossain.

Savar and Dakshinkhan police stations jointly raided two recruiting agencies run by Omi in Uttara and Dakhshinkhan areas on Tuesday night. Some 102 passports have been recovered and Basir and Mioshiur.arrested from Singapore Training Centre at Ashkona.

OC Shamim Hossain said the arrested persons were produced before the court seeking 10 days remand for them

Earlier on Tuesday, a Dhaka court placed Omi on a seven-day remand in a narcotics case.

According to law enforcement agencies, Omi played an important role to take Pori Moni to Dhaka Boat Club where she was assaulted.

On Monday, film actress Pori Moni filed an attempted rape and murder case with Savar Model Police Station against six persons including businessman Nasir U Mahmud, her friend Omi and four others.