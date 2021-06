Bangladesh has recorded 3,956 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning with an infection rate of 16.62%, taking the number of total infections to 837,247.

With another 60 Covid-19 deaths, the death toll has jumped to 13,282.

On the other hand, another 2,679 patients recovered from the infectious disease over the same period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Wednesday afternoon.