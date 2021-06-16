BNP leader Nipun Roy Chy gets bail in two cases

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to BNP central executive committee member Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury in two separate cases.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Mohammad Ali passed the order.

Senior lawyers Joynul Abedin and Nitai Roy Chowdhury stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Harun Or Rashid represented the state.

It was learnt that a phone call had spread to the social media showing that BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Roy’s daughter-in-law and the party’s executive committee member Nipun Roy ordering to torch buses.

Following it, the law enforcing agencies arrested Nipun Roy from her Rayerbazar residence on March 28 last.

On April 24, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khair Jessy ordered to sent her jail in the cases.