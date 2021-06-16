Government has extended Lockdown till July 15

The government has extended the ongoing lockdown for another month as the overall coronavirus situation is not under control.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The ongoing restrictions were due to end at midnight today and now this restriction will continue until July 15.

Now some new conditions have been added in the restrictions. This includes keeping all public and private offices open in accordance with the health guidelines.

In the risky districts, the deputy commissioner will be able to take effective measures including lockdown in consultation with local representatives and the technical committee.