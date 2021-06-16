Pori Moni Complaint against for ‘vandalism’ at All Community Club in Gulshan

A complaint has been lodged against actress Pori Moni with Gulshan Police Station in the capital.

All Community Club Limited (ACCL) of Gulshan authorities said they filed the complain with Gulshan Police Station against the actress for allegedly resorting to vandalism inside the club on June 8 last.

It is learnt that actress Pori Moni went to the All Community Club Limited of Gulshan before going to Uttara Boat Club Limited. She had allegedly committed vandalism at the club. She had also beaten several waiters of a bar there.

Al Community Club Limited is situated at Road No. 137 at Gulshan.