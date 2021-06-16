‘Student Mental Health’ webinar held at SUST

SUST Correspondent : A webinar titled ‘Student Mental Health during COVID-19’ has been organized by the Department of Social Work, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. The program starts at 7 pm on Monday (June 14) and runs until 10 pm.

Treasurer Prof. Dr. Anwarul Islam and Professor Dilara Rahman, Dean, Institute of Social Science spoke as a special guest in this webinar. Mrs. Andalib Mahmud, Instructor of Consultant Psychologist and Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Program, and Tahmina Islam, Professor of Social Work, SUST were the speakers of the program conducted by Assistant Professor Priyanka Bhattacharya. During this time they give advice on mental health protection and coronary period so that students can use it properly.

Mrs. Andalib Mahmud, Instructor of Consultant Psychologist and Trainer of Neuro-Linguistic Program, and Tahmina Islam, Professor of Social Work, SUST were the speakers of the program conducted by Assistant Professor Priyanka Bhattacharya. During this time they give advice on mental health protection and coronary period so that students can use it properly.

Among others were present at the event, SUST Teachers Association President Professor Dr. Tulsi Kumar Das, Professor Dr. A K M Mahbubuzzaman, Professor Dr. Neaz Ahmed, Professor Dr. Md. Faisal Ahmmed, Professor Amina Pervin, Professor Muhammed Muazzam Hussain, Professor Md Mizanur Rahman, Professor Md Abdul Jalil, Professor Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Professor of Md. Zahirul Haque, Associate professor Mohammad Ali Oakkas, Associate Professor Abul Kashem, Associate Professor Md Fakhrul Alam.

Students of different departments were present on the occasion. At the time, the president of the program and head of the Department of Social Work, Professor Dr. Md. Ismail Hossain thanked everyone involved in this program.