Woman allegedly raped by three men in Sylhet

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men near Nilgaon Putikata bridge in Jalalabad upazila of Sylhet distric.

One of them, police said, took the woman out on Monday night on the pretext of wedding shopping. He and the woman were in a relationship.

Two of the accused—Taj Uddin, 22, son of Kaptan Mia, and Ekhlasur Rahman, 27, son of Rajan Mia of Islampur Mansinagar village of the upazila—have been arrested.

The third accused, 27-year-old Phul Mia, an auto-rickshaw driver, is on the run.

On Monday evening, Taj asked the woman to meet him so that the two could go for wedding shopping. Later, Taj picked her up from the meeting place in an auto-rickshaw in which Ekhlasur was already seated.

The trio took her near Nilgaon Putikata Bridge and raped her, Sylhet Metropolitan Police said in a release. Taj and Ekhlasur were caught by passers-by after the woman raised an alarm. The duo was later handed over to the police.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Jalalabad police station on Tuesday, based on which an FIR for rape was filed against the accused. “Efforts are on to nab the third accused on the run,” a police official said.

The woman has been sent to the local one-stop crisis centre for treatment.