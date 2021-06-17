10 more die of Covid-19 at RMCH in a single day

Ten people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in 24 hours (till 8am on Thursday).

With this, the district’s Covid-19 and suspected death toll climbed to 171 in last sixteen days since June 1.

Of the deceased, three were Covid-19 positive and seven were suspected cases, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.

Seven of the deceased were from Rajshahi district, while one each from Chapainawabgan, Nator and Naogaon districts.

Fifty-four patients were admitted to the RMCH coronavirus unit over 24 hours till this morning, the director also said. Total number of admitted patients at present is 358.

During this time, 166 people tested positive out of 400 who got tested for Covid-19 in Rajshahi.