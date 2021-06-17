Bangladesh reports 3,840 Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 841,087 as 3,840 more cases were reported, after testing 24,871 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,345, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Thursday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 15.44 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 2,714 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 776,466.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 45 are men and 18 women.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.