BNP calls for Khaleda Zia’s release, advance treatment

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the release of their party chief Khaleda Zia and her advanced treatment.

The party’s secretary general made the demand highlighting the latest condition of the BNP chairperson, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, at a programme in Dhaka on Thursday. BNP Dhaka city north unit arranged the programme in Beraid area of the city to inaugurate a nationwide tree planting programme.

Mirza Fakhrul said former Prime Minister Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital after she was infected with COVID-19. “She has cured from the COVID-19 infection by the grace of Allah. But due to her long absence of treatment for 4 years, she has contracted many diseases due to his imprisonment.”

“The first of these was a heart problem, besides kidney, liver problem, and an old ailment that plagued her is arthritis. All in all, she is very ill.”

The BNP secretary general further said, “As you know, his family has appealed to the government to allow her treatment abroad. This government has deprived him of that opportunity due to political revenge. They did not give her that chance.”

“I will call on the government to release this leader who has fought for democracy for three long times, was a three-time Prime Minister and has contributed a lot for the betterment of the country. She has been unjustly detained.”

The BNP secretary general asked the people to pray for Khaleda Zia’s immediate recovery.