Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is ready for London summer

The London summer is here, and global star Priyanka Chopra is dressed to kill.

Priyanka shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. In the photo, the actor dressed in a white shirt, denim short skirt and sneakers.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas reposted the photo on his Instagram story and wrote ‘Damn…,’ along with heart-eye and fire emojis, The Indian Express reported.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful birthday wish for her mother Madhu Chopra on Wednesday.

The actor shared an excerpt about her mother from her memoir Unfinished. She captioned the video, “Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon@drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas also shared a birthday wish for senior Chopra which read, “Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law.”