Case filed over killing of woman, her two kids in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A case has been filed with Gowainghat Police Station over slaughtering a woman and her two children in Sylhey city.

Ayub Ali, father of the victim woman Alima Begum, 35, filed the case on Wednesday night accusing some unknown people.

Several units of the law enforcement agencies are working to find out the mystry behind the triple murder.

The police station OC Abdul Ahad confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Police are investigating the incident based on some important information. They suspect the killing might have been took place over family issue.

Meanwhile, Alima’s husband Hifzur are undergoing tretament at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College amid tight police security.

None have yet been arrested over the incident.

The law enforcers said Alima Begum’s sister was scheduled to marry on Friday (June 18). The couple had an altercation over the issue whether they would attend the marriage ceremony or not.

On Wednesday morning, police recovered the slaughtered bodies of Alima and her two children Mizanur Rahman and Anita Begum from their house at Fatehpur in the upazila of Sylhet city.

At that time Alima’s husband was found critically injured.