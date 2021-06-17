Don't Miss
Cricketer Sabbir Rahman fined Tk 50,000 over DPL incident

Cricketer Sabbir Rahman and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi manager Sultan Mahmud have been fined Tk50,000 each over an incident during a match of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League Wednesday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday said an incident involving two players and a club official on Wednesday at BKSP has been reported to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis.

The technical committee of the CCDM held a virtual hearing Wednesday evening where Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi’s Elias Sunny, Legends of Rupganj’s Sabbir Rahman, Sheikh Jamal manager Sultan Mahmud and the match officials were present, said a press release of BCB.

BCB said, “After an extensive hearing, the technical committee decided to hand Sabbir and Sultan a fine of Tk50,000 each. It also warned Sunny.”

Sabbir allegedly racially abused Sunny and threw stones at him during Sheikh Jamal’s match against Old DOHS on Wednesday. After receiving a complaint from the spinner, Sheikh Jamal submitted an official complaint against Sabbir to the CCDM.