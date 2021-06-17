Government provides Tk 93.18 cr financial assistance to RMG workers

Ministry of Labour and Employment provided TK 93.18 crore among 7,000 workers and their relatives for the welfare of the cent percent export-oriented garment workers from the ministry’s central fund

This was disclosed at the 14th board meeting of the central fund chaired by State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannuzan Sufian at the conference room of Shrama Bhaban at Bijaynagar area in the city today.

So far, Tk 282.42 crore has been deposited in the central fund formed in 2016 in the light of labour law.

According to the Bangladesh Labor law , 0.03 per cent of the total export value of 100% export-oriented garments is deposited directly in the fund through Bangladesh Bank.

From this fund, about TK 83.40 crore to the families of 4,188 workers for death related incidents , Tk 6.13 crore to 2,076 workers for medical treatment and Tk 1.47 crore among 736 children of the workers as education assistance have been provided.